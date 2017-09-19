Poteau councilman charged with petit larceny

A Poteau city councilman was charged Tuesday with three counts of petit larceny, online court records show.

The counts are misdemeanors and were filed against Councilman Winford Lee Webb.

Webb is accused of intentionally taking petitions from local convenience stores. His actions were allegedly caught on surveillance footage. The petitions were in opposition to the City of Poteau's deal with Wolf Ridge Country Club to supply youth golf at a cost of $2,500 per month.

The City Council recently suspended the agreement due to drop in attendance once the school year started.

They will vote on whether to renew the agreement in May 2018.

Webb's attorney is listed as Doug Sanders of Poteau.

Surveillance videos from the alleged incidents are available for viewing at www.poteaudailynews.com/videos.