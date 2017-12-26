Poteau defensive back, defensive lineman receive special recognition from 4A-4; several Pirates make All-District 4A-4 Team, honorable mention

The Poteau Pirates went 7-4 this past football season and once again made the Class 4A playoffs. Because of that, two Pirates got special recognition, while six others also were honored by District 4A-4.

• • •

Defensive Back of the Year — Race Williams

Special Recognition [Injured Player] — Mathew Alvarado

All-District Team Members — Jameson Shackleford-WR, Louden Stockton-LB, Ryan Lloyd-DL, Jarrod Vineyard-OL

Honorable Mention — Wyatt Darby-OL, Preston Duncan-DB