Poteau defensive back, defensive lineman receive special recognition from 4A-4; several Pirates make All-District 4A-4 Team, honorable mention

DISTRICT HONOREES — Several Poteau Pirates football players were honored by District 4A-4. From left — Preston Duncan, Louden Stockton, Wyatt Darby, Jameson Shackleford, Jarrod Vineyard, Race Williams and Mathew Alvarado. Not pictured — Ryan Lloyd. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Tuesday, December 26, 2017

The Poteau Pirates went 7-4 this past football season and once again made the Class 4A playoffs. Because of that, two Pirates got special recognition, while six others also were honored by District 4A-4.
Defensive Back of the Year — Race Williams
Special Recognition [Injured Player] — Mathew Alvarado
All-District Team Members — Jameson Shackleford-WR, Louden Stockton-LB, Ryan Lloyd-DL, Jarrod Vineyard-OL
Honorable Mention — Wyatt Darby-OL, Preston Duncan-DB

