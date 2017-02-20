Poteau driver among 17 honored by UPS

A Poteau UPS driver was among 17 drivers honored for 25 years of safe drive driving.

UPS announced monday that 17 elite drivers from Oklahoma were among 1,575 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. Phillip Hamby of Poteau was among the listed 17. His UPS work location is Sallisaw.

“My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they’ve saved,” said Craig Wiltz, president, UPS Red River District.

“Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety.”

Oklahoma boasts 137 active Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 3,986 years of accident-free driving. Charles Byrd of Enid and Wayne Sheppard of Altus are the state’s senior-most safe drivers, each with 40 years of accident-free driving under their belts. There are 886 total full-time UPS drivers in Oklahoma.

Globally, 9,349 active UPS drivers are members of the Circle of Honor. Collectively they’ve racked up 266,554 years and nearly 14 billion safe miles during their careers. That’s enough miles to travel to the moon and back almost 29,000 times. Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 54 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 48 years of safe driving. Ninety-one others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

UPS’s 102,000 drivers are among the safest on the roads, logging more than 3 billion miles a year and delivering nearly 5 billion packages annually.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.