The Poteau Lady Pirates golf team did not get to play in Wednesday’s Canadian Invitational at Arrowhead State Park Golf Course due to being rained out. Poteau coach Randall Wheat said he was not certain if the tournament will be rescheduled.

The Lady Pirates are slated to return to action at 10 a.m. Monday at the Stigler Invitational at Briar Creek Golf Course, pending the teacher’s strike that is set to begin Monday.