Poteau High School lockdown lifted

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon for allegedly making threats against a Poteau High School student and against the school, according to Poteau Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell

Russell said the teen, a former PHS student, allegedly sent a video to a female student while she was in class.

In the video, the caller threatened to harm her and was holding what appeared to be a firearm, Russell said.

"He followed that up with a another message with a threat to come to the school and start shooting up the place," Russell said.

The suspect was apprehended at his home shortly after and students were given the all clear. More details in tomorrow's edition of the Poteau Daily News.