Poteau landlord charged in shooting of former tenant

Charges were filed Wednesday in a late November shooting case involving a landlord and his former tenant in Poteau.

The landlord, Ramon Marquez Delgadillo, 55, of Poteau was charged with felony assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the shooting of his former tenant, James Dighton, on Nov. 25.

The incident happened near Dighton's former residence on Webb Lane.

Delgadillo claimed self defense in the shooting of Dighton.

