Poteau lawyer arrested again

Poteau attorney Steven Minks was arrested by the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department Thursday morning when they served a protective order at his home in Pocola.

He is being charged with protective order violation and driving under the influence of drugs.

According to Sheriff Rob Seale, officers went to serve the protective order and Minks refused to obey the details of the order. Upon Minks' refusal to cooperate, officers assessed his behavior was consistent with that of insobriety.

Minks refused a blood test offered by the officers so, according to Seale, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Cody Jackson, a drug recognition expert, was called to assess Minks, who allegedly failed the test.

Minks was taken to the LeFlore County Detention Center where he was further assessed.