Poteau man, teen accused of stealing ATM

A 20-year-old Poteau man and 17-year-old teen were taken into custody on accusations they stole an ATM from the Central National Bank in Poteau on Tuesday.

Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell said officers were dispatched to the bank at 1907 N. Broadway at 5:43 a.m. on a call that the ATM had been damaged. Officers then "found that the ATM had been removed from the building.". On Tuesday afternoon, boards of wood and a traffic cone blocked off the ATM location.

CNB customers can use the other Poteau-located ATM near the Murphy USA gas station at Walmart.

Russell said they were able to identify two suspects through surveillance footage: 20-year-old Troy Dale Allen Rosson and a 17-year-old juvenile. Russell added that physical evidence allegedly linked the pair to the theft, "and the missing portion of the ATM was located."

Rosson and the teen are facing charges of second-degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property, maliciously defacing property and tampering with security equipment.

Rosson was taken to the LeFlore County Detention Center in Poteau and the teen to a juvenile detention facility.