Poteau native wins theater award

Poteau native Averie Warren decided to attend the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith because of the numerous opportunities for involvement, a decision that was rewarded when Warren won an award during the regional Kennedy Center for American College Theater Festival held in March in San Angelo, Texas.

Warren won an award for excellence in stage management from the Kennedy Center for her work on “CORRIGENDA,” which the department performed on UAFS campus late last year.

A Poteau High School graduate, Warren is currently majoring in media communications with a minor in theatre and plans to graduate in May. She said the award — and the experience — helped her prepare for success after graduation.

“UAFS awarded me chances for internships and leadership positions that helped build my resume, and this is just another opportunity I’ve received,” Warren said.

“Attending the festival and winning an award will help me apply for jobs I may not otherwise be qualified for because I have experience in the field to back up my degree.”

Warren added she was surprised to receive the award.

“The night of awards, I was shocked when they announced my name,” she said. “My fiance had to push me out of my chair to go get my award. To be the only person in the region to receive this award and one of eight people in the nation is mind-boggling and humbling.”