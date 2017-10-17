Poteau PD nab suspects in Tote-A-Poke robbery

The Poteau Police Department announced three men were arrested Friday afternoon in connection to the armed robbery of the Tote-A-Poke on north Broadway earlier this year.

The suspects include 18-year-old Alix Don Akers of Red Oak and 18-year-old Derek Graham Chavez and 22-year-old William Blake Longenbaugh of Poteau.

Poteau Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell said investigation and interviews concluded Akers, who was the clerk on duty at the time of the robbery, had "acted in concert with Chavez to stage the robbery and Longenbaugh acted as the getaway driver."

The three men were jailed on charges of embezzlement, knowingly receiving/concealing stolen/embezzled property and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Akers also received a charge of knowingly making a false report of a crime and Chavez a charge of using a firearm to commit a felony.