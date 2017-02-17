Poteau Polar Plunge 11 a.m. Saturday

The Poteau Polar Plunge will be today [Feb. 18] at Choctaw Country Club in Poteau.

Registration is at 10 a.m. and the plunge commences at 11 a.m. at the club located at 21723 Country Club Drive.

Jennifer Lightle, Special Olympics Oklahoma development director, said you can sign up for the plunge that day. It is $75 to register, and all money raised goes to support Special Olympics Oklahoma athlete programs.

The last Saturday in January, every Saturday in February and first Saturday in March are set aside for the plunges — fundraisers where individuals plunge into freezing waters at various locations across the state.

Plungers often create personal web pages to seek donations from family, friends and businesses to help raise funds on www.mysook.org.

Registration forms or to donate are available on the website, or you can call 1 (800) 722-9004.