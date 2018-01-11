Poteau Polar Plunge to return

The Poteau Polar Plunge is slated for Feb. 24 at Choctaw Country Club in Poteau.

The club is located at 21723 Country Club Drive. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the plunge to follow at 11 a.m.

A "polar plunge" is a fundraising challenge made to an individual or group which challenges them to dive into a cold body of water in order to raise money for Special Olympics. Each participant collects pledges from family, friends and businesses in the hopes of raising lots of money for Special Olympics.

The Polar Plunge is coordinated by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which is an international charity made up of law enforcement personnel who raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.

A minimum of $75 in donations is required for an individual to be allowed to plunge, and a liability waiver also needs to be signed by all plungers. Those meeting the minimum are presented with a commemorative Polar Plunge T-shirt.

Register online at www.mysook.org/poteaupolarplunge. You also can donate to individuals or teams at the same link.