Poteau Police do good deed

Poteau Police officers Justin Dobson, Jason Allen and Sgt. Gary Hecht recently took it upon themselves to right a wrong and make a young man's day.

According to a Facebook post by Julie Jackson Morris, her son's bike was stolen a few weeks ago. They made a report but he was heartbroken about the loss of his bike.

Last week, she received a call asking her to take her son, Jackson, to the police department to ID a bike. "When we got there, we were escorted into a large conference room where several officers, including Sergeant Hecht, were waiting. They asked Jackson if the bike in the corner looked like his bike (it was the same model but brand new). Jackson said "no, sir" and they said they felt like it should be his bike. These generous men had all chipped in and bought my son a new bike and a heavy duty lock," said Morris.

"I am humbled and touched to my core that these men cared enough about my son's feelings to do this for him. These officers did not know us. They were not asked or expected to do this. They were kind for no other reason but to be kind to a 13-year-old kid."

"We have always taught our children to respect and appreciate the police," Morris said. "They are here for our protection and well being. They are willing to put their very lives on the line for any of us, at any moment and ask for nothing in return. ... My son also learned that police officers can become personal heroes as well. A few of the Poteau Police officers exemplified the very definition of kindness,"

Morris went on to say, "These men may never see the positive impact they have had on my son. But their kindness just made a big difference in shaping the person he will be tomorrow, next week and in years to come. He will never forget the day the Poteau Police Department thought he was worth buying a bike for.

"So from the bottom of my heart, this mom would like to say thank you so very very much for taking the time to teach my child that there is good and kindness in the world. We appreciate every one of you so much more than you know."

Photo submitted by Julie Jackson Morris