Poteau runner excited to be at state

SUPER SHANKLE — Poteau junior cross country runner Kayleigh Shankle will run in this morning's Class 4A State Meet at Shawnee's Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech Center. This is her first season to run cross country. PDN photo by David Seeley
David Seeley
Friday, October 21, 2016

All Poteau Lady Pirates junior cross country runner Kayleigh Shankle wanted to do this fall was participate in the sport to help her this spring when she'll perform running and throwing events for the Poteau girls track team. Little did she know what she would end up accomplishing in her inaugural season in the fall sport. She ended up being a state qualifier for this morning's Class 4A State Meet at 9:30 a.m. at Shawnee's Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech Center.

