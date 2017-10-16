Poteau School Board corrects estimate of needs at Monday meeting

The Poteau Board of Education approved a modification to its estimate of needs for 2017-18 in a special meeting held Monday evening at the Bert Corr Administration Building.

According to the board, the estimate of needs approved in September's monthly meeting "contained a coding for a bond expenditure that was inadvertently coded to the general fund."

Finance Director Jeremy Quarry said a payment was understated in the bond fund and overstated in the general fund at $39,405. He said all proper documentations has been re-submitted. He said the approval is for it to be put in the right hand.

The board also approved an amended high school calender after the high school had to cancel classes Sept. 21-22 due to a waterline break. The State Department of Education must be notified when instruction is interrupted at schools.

Board Vice President Ranada Adams applauded high school teachers who used those days to work on cleaning the mess left by the flooding. She said the cleanup is not in the teacher's job description and they did not have to participate, but that "they put on their work boots" and helped. She said she and the board appreciate their efforts.

The board did not require an executive session as they approved the hiring of Sara Baker for the English language learners program at the Upper Elementary.