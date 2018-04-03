Poteau school bond again fails

A second bond attempt by the Poteau Public Schools district again failed, preliminary results from the Oklahoma Election Board showed Tuesday evening.

The vote failed by 55.55 percent (656) yes to 44.45 percent (525) no. The vote needed 60 percent to pass.

It would have funded the construction of a new $7.80 million academic center for seventh- and eighth-grade students and a $6.25 million two-story classroom center at the high school. The school has faced overcrowding issues and touted the facilities as a necessity.

The district also failed to pass a $22.93 million bond in September at 46.71 percent yes to 53.29 percent no. The previous bond attempt would have built these two facilities and renovated the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center for performing arts and constructed an event center. The district decided to exclude the athletic and performing arts projects in hopes the public would fund academic facilities if on the bond alone.

In other special elections Tuesday, Cameron voters chose Richard Johnson to serve for Office 4, an unexpired term, on its Board of Education. Johnson won with 94 votes (75.20 percent) to Sherry Willis' 31 votes (24.80 percent).