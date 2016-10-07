Poteau Schools to meet over budget Monday

A public hearing will be held Monday regarding Poteau Schools' 2016-17 budget.

According to the school board agenda, the public will be able to give input on the annual operating budget. After, Poteau Board of Education members will discuss and vote to approve or not approve the budget.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Bert Corr Administration Building, 100 Mockingbird Ln., on the High School grounds.

A copy of the agenda is attached below in PDF format.