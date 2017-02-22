Poteau senior boys like Pirates chances in Class 4A Regional Tournament

The Poteau Pirate basketball seniors share their Senior Night moment Feb. 7 at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse prior to the games with Muldrow. From left — Jaden Collins, Dawson Perry, Rece Ward, Ben Klutts, Sequoyah Sanders and Jordan Collins. The Pirates are three wins from making the Class 4A State Tournament, and will meet the Ada Cougars at 8 tonight in the regional championship semifinal at Ada High School’s Cougar Activity Center. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

The Poteau Pirates are in the same position this basketball postseason as they were a season ago. They’re entering the Class 4A Regional Tournament as a district champion. However, the Pirates were unable to get out of the regional. This year’s Pirates believe this postseason will have a different outcome when they face the regional host Ada Cougars at 8 tonight at Ada High School’s Cougar Activity Center in the regional championship semifinals.

