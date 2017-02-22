Poteau senior boys like Pirates chances in Class 4A Regional Tournament
By:
David Seeley
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
The Poteau Pirates are in the same position this basketball postseason as they were a season ago. They’re entering the Class 4A Regional Tournament as a district champion. However, the Pirates were unable to get out of the regional. This year’s Pirates believe this postseason will have a different outcome when they face the regional host Ada Cougars at 8 tonight at Ada High School’s Cougar Activity Center in the regional championship semifinals.
