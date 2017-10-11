Poteau senior defensive end/fullback glad Pirates bounced back against Stilwell, looking forward to Sallisaw game

Poteau senior defensive end/fullback Ryan Lloyd was glad for the Pirates’ homecoming win last Friday night over Stilwell after the team suffered its only loss to this point to Fort Gibson the week before.

The Pirates will travel Friday night to meet the archrival Sallisaw Black Diamonds at Perry F. Lattimore Stadium. Not only is the game a district contest and against a rival, but the Pirates likely will achieve one of their goals — making the playoffs — with a win.