Poteau senior golfers want to cap historic season with state title

TERRIFIC TRIO — Poteau golf seniors, from left, Ryan Ward, Jameson Shackelford and Bryson Terry will play in their final PHS athletic events Monday and Tuesday at the Class 4A State Tournament in Cushing. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Friday, May 4, 2018

The Poteau Pirates golf team has had a historic season this spring, winning the most tournaments in a season to this point — six, which included last Monday’s Class 4A Regional Tournament at Miami’s Peoria Ridge Golf Course. Now, the Pirates want to make it seven tournament wins, which after they play in the Class 4A State Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Cushing’s Buffalo Rock Golf Club would mean a state championship.

