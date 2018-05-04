Poteau senior golfers want to cap historic season with state title
By:
David Seeley
Friday, May 4, 2018
The Poteau Pirates golf team has had a historic season this spring, winning the most tournaments in a season to this point — six, which included last Monday’s Class 4A Regional Tournament at Miami’s Peoria Ridge Golf Course. Now, the Pirates want to make it seven tournament wins, which after they play in the Class 4A State Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Cushing’s Buffalo Rock Golf Club would mean a state championship.
