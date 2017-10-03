Poteau senior outfield duo ready to win regional, state titles

Poteau Lady Pirates senior outfielders Ashlyn Morris and Kenzie Williamson believe winning a Class 4A regional and state title is well within their reach.

"If we all show up and play our best, then we'll have a shot," Morris said.

"It would be pretty cool to win state your last year," Williamson said. "It would be really exciting. It would make for a lot of memories to tell everybody about. It would be pretty cool."