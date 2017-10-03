Poteau senior outfield duo ready to win regional, state titles

DYNAMIC DUO — Poteau Lady Pirates senior outfielders Kenzie Williamson, left, and Ashlyn Morris are hoping to end their fast-pitch careers wth a Class 4A State Tournament berth by winning this week's regional tournament in Perkins. Photo by Devin Cochran
Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Poteau Lady Pirates senior outfielders Ashlyn Morris and Kenzie Williamson believe winning a Class 4A regional and state title is well within their reach.
"If we all show up and play our best, then we'll have a shot," Morris said.
"It would be pretty cool to win state your last year," Williamson said. "It would be really exciting. It would make for a lot of memories to tell everybody about. It would be pretty cool."

