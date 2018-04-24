Poteau senior outfielder wants to go out in style

Today could be a bittersweet day for the lone senior on the Poteau Lady Pirates softball team, outfielder Ashlyn Morris.

Morris could be playing her final games of her career in today’s Class 6A Regional Tournament at Tulsa Union High School as two losses will end the Lady Pirates’ season. On the other hand, three wins will get the Lady Pirates a regional title and a berth to next week’s Class 6A State Tournament, the Lady Pirates’ first since 2011.