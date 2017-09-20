Poteau senior receivers glad to be 3-0, but realize big game coming up Friday night against Tulsa Metro Christian

SENIOR RECEIVERS — Poteau senior wide receivers Jameson Shackleford, left, and Race Williams are both glad the Pirates are 3-0 entering Friday night's District 4A-4 opener on the road against Tulsa Metro Christian. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Poteau senior receivers Jameson Shackleford and Race Williams like where the Pirates, who are tied for 11th in the latest Class 4A Poll with Clinton, are after three games — 3-0.
"It feels good," Shackleford said. "It's a better start than we were last year [at this time]. We beat DeQueen to make it 2-1 last year."
"We have a lot of confidence going into our games now," Williams said. "We're working well together, better than we were last year since we've been playing together since last year."

