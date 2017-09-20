Poteau senior receivers glad to be 3-0, but realize big game coming up Friday night against Tulsa Metro Christian
By:
David Seeley
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Poteau senior receivers Jameson Shackleford and Race Williams like where the Pirates, who are tied for 11th in the latest Class 4A Poll with Clinton, are after three games — 3-0.
"It feels good," Shackleford said. "It's a better start than we were last year [at this time]. We beat DeQueen to make it 2-1 last year."
"We have a lot of confidence going into our games now," Williams said. "We're working well together, better than we were last year since we've been playing together since last year."
