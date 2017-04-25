Poteau soccer duo signs with Bacone College

When the 2017 high school soccer season started March 3, Bacone College women's soccer coach Rachael Cooper signed Poteau Lady Pirates soccer team forward Emma Sandstoe. On the day of the regular-season finale against Atoka, Cooper tripled her recruiting class as far as Lady Pirates are concerned as senior defenseman/midfielder Dominique Webster and senior midfielder/forward Brianna Battiest signed with Bacone College in a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon inside the high school.