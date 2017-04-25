Poteau soccer duo signs with Bacone College

BACONE BOUND — Poteau soccer players Dominique Webster, seated front center left, and Brianna Battiest, seated front center right, signed letters of intent with Bacone College in a signing cerermony Tuesday afternoon inside the high school. Sharing the moment are Poteau coaches Shanna Hall, back left, and Chase Caldwell and Bacone coach Rachael Cooper, far right.
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

When the 2017 high school soccer season started March 3, Bacone College women's soccer coach Rachael Cooper signed Poteau Lady Pirates soccer team forward Emma Sandstoe. On the day of the regular-season finale against Atoka, Cooper tripled her recruiting class as far as Lady Pirates are concerned as senior defenseman/midfielder Dominique Webster and senior midfielder/forward Brianna Battiest signed with Bacone College in a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon inside the high school.

