Poteau soccer seniors glad for postseason berths, but want more

SUPER SENIORS — The Poteau soccer seniors were honored on Senior Night in between Tuesday’s district countywide matches against Heavener at Costner Stadium. Front row, from left — Kaegan Clark, Sammy Waldrop and Jackson Webster. Back row — Jody Stidham, Allison Matos, Casie Morgan, Ashtan Jackson and Faith Wylie. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Thursday, April 26, 2018

When dawn arose on Tuesday morning, there was uncertainty about postseason play for the Poteau High School soccer teams.
The Lady Pirates blanked their county rivals from Heavener 2-0 Tuesday night, and the Westville Lady Yellowjackets defeated the district’s other Lady Pirates from Porter Consolidated 5-1, to send the Poteau soccer girls into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
As for the Pirates, Tuesday’s Senior Night and homecoming district match against Heavener was essentially a playoff match. The winner would be the fourth seed, and the loser would have its season end. The Pirates got two second-half goals to prevail 2-1 over the Wolves to earn a playoff spot.

Category: