Poteau softball seniors like their chance to make state

There was a chance the Poteau Lady Pirates softball team was not going to be a playoff team, under the new Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association. The Lady Pirates had to be one of the top four teams in their conference to make state, which made things a little scary for the five seniors. When Sallisaw beat Muldrow on Sept. 26, it eliminated Muldrow from the playoffs and put Poteau as the fourth-place team from the conference and into the this week’s Class 4A Regional Tournament — which will begin at noon Thursday when Poteau faces regional-host Tecumseh.