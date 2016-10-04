Poteau softball seniors like their chance to make state

FAB FIVE — Poteau senior softball players, from left, Taylor Nixon, Bayli Soriano, Darci Kuck, Madison Williamson and Michayla Hambrick got honored at the end of their Senior Night game with Panama on Sept. 27. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Tuesday, October 4, 2016

There was a chance the Poteau Lady Pirates softball team was not going to be a playoff team, under the new Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association. The Lady Pirates had to be one of the top four teams in their conference to make state, which made things a little scary for the five seniors. When Sallisaw beat Muldrow on Sept. 26, it eliminated Muldrow from the playoffs and put Poteau as the fourth-place team from the conference and into the this week’s Class 4A Regional Tournament — which will begin at noon Thursday when Poteau faces regional-host Tecumseh.

Category: