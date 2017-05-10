Poteau sophomore pitcher just glad to be playing baseball
By:
David Seeley
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
The Poteau Pirates baseball team, who face Weatherford at 6:30 tonight at Edmond Santa Fe High School in the Class 4A State Tournament quarterfinals, is celebrating a second straight state-tournament appearance this week, but there was one Pirate who was concerned about being able to play at state.
Poteau sophomore pitcher Bryson Myers was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes last month during the LeFlore County Tournament.
