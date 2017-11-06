Poteau student to perform in UAFS jazz concert

The Jazz Band and Jazz Catz at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will perform a fall concert of blues, contemporary pop, country and jazz at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in the ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, located at 55 S. 7th Street.

Poteau student William Newby is listed in the lineup of performers.

The concert is part of the university’s Season of Entertainment 37 and will feature songs by artists such as Frank Sinatra, Hank Williams, Michael Buble, The Beatles, Bob Mintzer and Count Basie.

Additionally, local jazz legend Rick Endel will serve as the guest performer at the concert. Endel has served as a first call pianist in the River Valley for more than 30 years, where he has performed with local shows and national touring acts.

Don Bailey, director of the Jazz Catz, said the concert’s diversity of music offers “something for everybody to enjoy.”

“The jazz show is always entertaining. The diversity of styles and combination of the two different ensembles makes for a winning ticket,” Bailey said.

“The Jazz Catz have put together a ‘Hooked on 4 Chords’ medley of hits from the past 50 years that will rock the crowd. We’ll have the people singing in the aisles.”

Dr. Christopher Barrick, head of the Department of Music, said both musical groups will put on a concert that reflects the “tremendous job” they are doing this year.

“In addition to our talented upperclassmen, we are pleased to welcome many new students into our jazz groups,” Barrick said.

“Both ensembles have a variety of music present on Nov. 16, and guest pianist Rick Endel is going to be a real treat.”

Remaining students to perform in the concert are:

From Arkansas:

Bonanza: KD Spinas.

Booneville: Niki Waters.

Cedar Falls, Iowa: Ben Baker.

Cedarville: Paden Baggett and Chance Hevner.

Fort Smith: Alyshia Cook, Sawyer Crenshaw, Will Davis, Christopher Jones, Raul Ortiz, SK Thomas, Sophie Vargas and Ethan Womack.

Gentry: Justin Hazard, John Lopez and Audra Weathers.

Greenwood: Dakota Archer, Skyler Heffner, Christian Mora, Emily Smith, Crystal Williams.

Hackett: Winston Turner.

Harrison: Landon King.

Little Rock: Terrell Curry.

Rogers: Brandi Cappello.

Van Buren: Jennifer Brammer, Michaela Cooper, Kennon Doss, Beth Duquette, Haley Harwood.

From Oklahoma:

Stigler: Caleb Drewry.

The concert is part of Season of Entertainment 37, a yearlong lineup of entertainment sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith featuring a variety of plays, musicals and symphonic performances.

Tickets are $8, and admission is free for UAFS students and employees. To purchase tickets, contact the UAFS Box Office at (479) 788-7300 or http://tickets.uafs.edu. For more information about the concert, contact Bailey at (479) 788-7554 or Barrick at (479) 788-7547.