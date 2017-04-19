Poteau Trash-Off set Saturday

"Hop" on out this weekend for the annual Community Wide Trash-Off event Saturday [April 22]. The event is from 9-11 a.m. in the All Star shopping center parking lot.

Teams will register on site. There will be free donuts, milk, juice and The Community State Bank will cook hotdogs for lunch.

In conjunction with Earth Day, volunteers will visit designated sites across Poteau to pick up trash. They will not pick up trash from resident homes or businesses.

Residents can help by cleaning up around their home or vacant properties. Trash should not be brought to the event site.

The LeFlore County Transfer Station on old Wister Highway south of Poteau will have a free haul day. Household trash/garabge will be accepted, but there will be a charge if the haul consists of construction materials or items containing freon. No brush or limbs should be brought. These items must be kept separate from household trash/garbage.

The Poteau Chamber of Commerce said the City of Poteau works daily to pick up brush and limbs, but do not pick up lumber or wood products, which must be brought to the Transfer Station.