Poteau wrestler wins regional championship; five Pirates qualify for state, seven place at regionals

REGIONAL PLACERS — The Poteau Pirates wrestling team had seven members place at this past weekend’s Class 4A Regional Tournament in Cleveland. From left, Ross Johnson, Jarrett Lilley, Seth Ford, Race Williams, Nathan Ulmer and Jarod Vineyard. Not pictured — Bryson Terry. Photo by Beth Lilley
Monday, February 20, 2017

CLEVELAND, Okla. — Poteau 160-pound wrestler Ross Johnson won the regional title at his weight class at the Class 4A Regional Tournament, which took place here Friday and Saturday. He ended up just being one of five Pirates to qualify for this upcoming weekend’s state tournament, which will be Friday and Saturday at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City. Two other wrestlers placed at regionals and are state-tournament alternates at their respective weight classes.

