Poteau wrestler wins regional championship; five Pirates qualify for state, seven place at regionals
Monday, February 20, 2017
CLEVELAND, Okla. — Poteau 160-pound wrestler Ross Johnson won the regional title at his weight class at the Class 4A Regional Tournament, which took place here Friday and Saturday. He ended up just being one of five Pirates to qualify for this upcoming weekend’s state tournament, which will be Friday and Saturday at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City. Two other wrestlers placed at regionals and are state-tournament alternates at their respective weight classes.
