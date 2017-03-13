Poteau youth dies Monday after ATV wreck

A 10-year-old Poteau child will not be returning home after an all terrain vehicle accident Sunday night that resulted in the patient being taken by Life Flight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with critical head injuries. The child later died Monday morning.

Three other children were involved with no injuries reported.

Members of Cross Community Church in Poteau were scheduled to hold a prayer gathering for the Place family and their brothers and sisters from Covenant Church this evening at 6 p.m., according to an online prayer

chain.

At 7 p.m. this evening, Covenant Church will host a prayer memorial for the Place family.

If you are interested in helping provide food for the family, contact the church office at (918) 647-3040.