Prepare for chilly weather

Autumn is expected to continue its blustery ways for next couple of days, taking a wintry turn by Friday and sliding in the possibility a light freeze for the weekend.

Temperatures should be relatively warm — 70s to near 80 — today and Thursday, but windy with gusts as high as 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

A strong cold front is expected to arrive Thursday night bringing northerly winds will gust in the 30-40 mph range across portions of eastern Oklahoma just after the frontal passage.

Temperature will begin to drop overnight Thursday to the upper 40s, climbing only into the 50s Friday along with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Friday night's low is forecast to be around 34 and Saturday's high about 54 and the overnight low at the freezing mark.

Things should warm up slight next week with highs in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday.