Public invited to Poteau Christmas dinner

Everyone is invited to Poteau's annual Community Dinner on Christmas Day.

Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center at Poteau High School.

The meal will include ham and all the trimmings, plus desserts and drinks.

The event also will include a special guest appearance by Santa Claus, who will be there for the entire time.

Organizer Larey Clark said volunteers are welcome and donations of desserts — especially no-sugar treats — are appreciated.

For more information, contact Clarke at (918) 721-4506.