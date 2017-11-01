Rail road crossing improvement delayed again

Upgrades to the railroad crossing at Dewey Avenue in Poteau have been pushed back an additional month according to Doniele Carlson, associate vice president of Corporate Communications and Community Affairs for the Kansas City Southern Railway Co.

"While the work at the Dewey Street crossing in Poteau had been scheduled to take place in late October to early November 2017, due to the unexpected clean-up efforts required in Texas following Hurricane Harvey, the work at Dewey Street is now expected to begin in late November," said Carlson.

"The work approved by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for the Dewey Street crossing in Poteau will include upgrading warning devices from flashers to flashers and gates with constant warning."