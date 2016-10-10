Razorbacks fall victim to miscues as No. 1 Crimson Tide get victory

Arkansas wide receiver Drew Morgan, right, catches an 8-yard touchdown pass from Austin Allen as Alabama defensive back Marlon Humphrey is beaten on the play during the second quarter of Saturday night's Southeastern Conference game on Frank Broyles Field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The score was nullified on a holding penalty, and the Razorbacks lost to the No. 1 Crimson Tide. PDN photo by Trayce Kerbow
David Seeley
Sports Editor
Monday, October 10, 2016

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks had a pretty decent showing when they entertained the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night on Frank Broyles Field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The good news is the Hogs scored 30 points against a vaunted Crimson Tide defense. However, the top-ranked Tide scored 28 points off Arkansas turnovers as Alabama left town with a 49-30 victory.

