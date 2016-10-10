Razorbacks fall victim to miscues as No. 1 Crimson Tide get victory

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks had a pretty decent showing when they entertained the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night on Frank Broyles Field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The good news is the Hogs scored 30 points against a vaunted Crimson Tide defense. However, the top-ranked Tide scored 28 points off Arkansas turnovers as Alabama left town with a 49-30 victory.