Red Oak softball seniors complete slow-pitch state three-peat, win six state softball championships in all

A PART OF SIX STATE SOFTBALL TITLES — Red Oak softball seniors, from bottom left, Darcie McCullar, Shaylee Noah and Mollie McGee, share a moment with coach JoAnn Scarberry after the Lady Eagles three-peated as Class A State Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament champions, which became the sixth state softball title the senior trio won in their four varsity seasons.
Tuesday, May 8, 2018

When the Red Oak Lady Eagles defeated the Caney Lady Cougars 9-5 in Friday afternoon’s Class A State Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament finals at Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium, it completed a three-peat state championship in the sport for seniors Darcie McCullar, Shaylee Noah and Mollie McGee, and the sixth softball state title for the trio in four varsity seasons of fast- and slow-pitch softball.

