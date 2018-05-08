Red Oak softball seniors complete slow-pitch state three-peat, win six state softball championships in all

When the Red Oak Lady Eagles defeated the Caney Lady Cougars 9-5 in Friday afternoon’s Class A State Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament finals at Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium, it completed a three-peat state championship in the sport for seniors Darcie McCullar, Shaylee Noah and Mollie McGee, and the sixth softball state title for the trio in four varsity seasons of fast- and slow-pitch softball.