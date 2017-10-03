Red Oak softball seniors glad for one streak, hope to keep another one going

When the Red Oak Lady Eagles won Saturday's Class B Regional Tournament on their home field, it made it 27 consecutive softball seasons, fall and spring dating back to May 2004, that they have made the state tournament. The Lady Eagles think that's special.

Another streak that's currently intact is winning state finals in fast-pitch. The Lady Eagles have won the last five Class B fast-pitch softball state titles. If they win Saturday's finals, it will make history by tying the state record in consecutive fast-pitch state titles.