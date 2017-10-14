Regional meets for local cross country teams slated today in Henryetta

The postseason has arrived for the Poteau, Heavener and Wister Wildcats high school cross country teams as their respective regional meets will take place today in Henryetta.

The top five teams will qualify every runner for next Saturday's state meets, which will be at the same times next Saturday at Shawnee's Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech Center as are today's regional meets in Henryetta. Also making state will be the top five individuals in each regional meet who are not on one of the top five teams who qualify for state.