Regional meets for local cross country teams slated today in Henryetta

SEEKING STATE BERTHS — The Poteau High School cross country teams will run in today's Class 4A Regional Meet in Henryetta in hopes of qualifying either as a team or individually for next Saturday's state meet at Shawnee's Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech Center. PDN photo by David SeeleyPOSTSEASON BEGINS — The Heavener High School cross country teams will run in today's Class 3A Regional Meet in Henryetta in hopes of qualifying either as a team or individually for next Saturday's state meet at Shawnee's Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech Center. PDN photo by David SeeleyREGIONAL RUNNERS — The Wister Wildcats cross country team will run in this afternoon's Class 2A Regional Meet in Henryetta to try to earn a spot as a team or as individuals in next Saturday's Class 2A State Meet at Shawnee's Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech Center. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, October 14, 2017

The postseason has arrived for the Poteau, Heavener and Wister Wildcats high school cross country teams as their respective regional meets will take place today in Henryetta.
The top five teams will qualify every runner for next Saturday's state meets, which will be at the same times next Saturday at Shawnee's Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech Center as are today's regional meets in Henryetta. Also making state will be the top five individuals in each regional meet who are not on one of the top five teams who qualify for state.

