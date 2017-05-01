Regional Track Meets Taking Place Today

All of Saturday’s high school track regional meets were postponed by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association on Friday. All of them will have been rescheduled for 9:30 this morning. Besides Poteau’s Class 4A Regional Meet at Madill not taking place until today, the same will be the case for Heavener and Spiro at the Class 3A Regional Meet at Vinita, the Class 2A Regional Meet for Howe, Pocola and Talihina at Okemah, Arkoma’s Class A Regional Meet at Stroud and Whitesboro’s Class A Regional Meet at Velma-Alma High School in Velma — located in Stephens County east of Duncan.