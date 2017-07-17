Registration opens for Brave the Mud Run

Registration has opened for the Women's Crisis Services only fundraising event of the year, the annual Brave the Mud Run in Poteau.

The fifth annual 5k mud run event is slated for 8 a.m. Aug. 19 at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds south of Poteau. Cost is $45 individual or $40 for teams of three or more if you pre-register. Day-of-event registration bumps up to $60 per person or $55 teams of four or more. To guarantee T-shirt size, sign up by Aug. 1.

Women's Crisis Services of LeFlore County provides a shelter for women combating domestic abuse, assault and stalking. Proceeds raised will go toward the shelter for things such as Christmas gifts for women and children, birthday gifts, new beds and bedding, new appliances and every necessities, organizers said.

"WCS provides nearly half a million dollars in yearly contract services to assist local women and children,” said Deanna Chancellor, executive director of Women’s Crisis Services.

“The community and has really gotten behind this event year after year whether it be participants or sponsorships and we appreciate it now more than ever with all the state budget cuts."

Mud racers will face off against some crowd-favorite obstacles, such as the Barn Burner, but there also will be new obstacles, organizers said. The professionally chip-timed event also will include participant custom finisher medals and awards for overall finishers, age divisions for individuals and teams and best Star Wars-inspired costumes for teams and individual.

The race will take off with four different star waves after consultation with the timing company, organizers said: 8 a.m. (suggested for competitive runners), 8:15 a.m. (somewhat competitive), 8:30 a.m. (sort of competitive) or 8:45 a.m. (suggested for the for-fun racers).

Volunteer opportunities are available online during the signup process for setup, race course, water stations, cleanup, check-in tent, parking, greeters and more.

The Race Committee added another event for that Friday, Aug. 18, to bring further awareness to the community about the shelter and domestic and sexual abuse. The event, Walk A Mile in Her Shoes, will be held from 6-8 p.m. in downtown Poteau. The event will be no charge. However, the committee is asking for donations of high heels size seven or larger and male volunteers to walk a mile in the heels. Additionally, this event will have free food and music. Mud Run participants can pick up their 5k packets at the event.

Applications can be picked up at the shelter or on the Brave the Mud Run Facebook page, or runners can register online at www.runsignup.com/race/ok/poteau/bravethemudrun.

To see how the mud run works, a first-hand video from PDN Outdoors Columnist Jody Ray as he participated in the run last year is available on our website, https://poteaudailynews.com/content/2016-brave-mud-run.

For more information, contact Glenda Wise at (918) 839-4785 or gwise@donwiseconst.com. Organizers are encouraging particpants to keep an eye on the Brave the Mud Run Facebook page for information regarding these two events.

In the words of organizers: "Grab your lightsaber and get signed up today!"