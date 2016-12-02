Remember then - Dec 1, 1977

This week in 1977, The Poteau News had three interesting headlines. One was a picture of the ground breaking of the "new" middle school in Poteau, Pansy Kidd. The second was advertising for the Poteau Christmas Parade where it was said that Santa would be handing out candy. The last was about the plans for a "new" Panama Police force which we now know as Panama Police Department.

In the sports department, there is a picture of Larry Adams after he won the "Big Fish" contest.

Remember Then is a weekly feature where we dig through the Poteau News and the LeFlore County Sun archives and bring you a snapshot of this date in local history.