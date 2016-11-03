Remember then - Nov 3rd, 1968

The Poteau Daily News has years of archived stories and on Thursdays, we will be uploading pictures of past editions. This week's "Remember Then" is from Nov. 3, 1968. This was an election year and it was also the day a story ran about the "new" post office in Shady Point.

One photo is an ad, placed in the LeFlore County Sun that shows Carl Albert running for re-election. The other two photos are from the Poteau News. They show the front page with headlines celebrating the democratic women who were working for the election. "About 150 to 160 Wallace rooters alternately cheered and chuckled here Tuesday evening as they gathered on the courthouse lawn to hear speakers blast both the major parties and call for a change in government."

"The Democratic Women's traveling busmobile was parked diagonally across the Dewey-Witte intersection from Republican campaign headquarters in the Lowrey Hotel building, which were opened last week and is being manned by volunteer Bellmon Belles and party workers."

"SHADY POINT -- The old post office at Shady Point was retired last Thursday when the postmaster, Dayton Hoffman, moved the base of operations to the new building on the highway. The new post office was open for business Friday. Mrs. Jean Mixon is assistant postmaster and Myrle Fox is rural route carrier."