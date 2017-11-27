Respondents wanted for Poteau Schools survey

Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Don Sjoberg is asking for additional input into the district's Facilities Improvement Plan through an online survey.

“An electronic survey was made available to the public from the district website two weeks ago and to date, 70 people have responded,” Sjoberg said.

“More input is needed. We will place a link on more sites this week."

The survey takes about five minutes to complete, he said. In it, respondents will be presented with several project ideas and be asked to prioritize them.

The survey comes after the district's last attempt to pass a bond failed at 46.71 percent yes to 53.29 percent no vote in September. A 60 percent margin is needed to pass a bond issue.

Sjoberg said the district needs to create a plan to help solve overcrowding and building maintenance issues and to put students in "cleaner and safer environments."

The survey can be accessed at www.poteau.k12.ok.us or by visiting the Progress for Poteau Facebook page or other school-related Facebook pages.

Hard copies of the survey are available at the district office.