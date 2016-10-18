Robertson enjoys coming home

As the closing line to "The Wizard of Oz," says, "There's no place like home." Boyd Robertson, a 1970 Poteau High School graduate and football player for the Pirates, couldn't agree with that statement more. Robertson, who completed his 28th and final Major League Baseball season as Los Angeles Dodgers veteran announcer Vin Scully's state manager, has been in town this week on a transition break from baseball to basketball.