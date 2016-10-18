Robertson enjoys coming home

REMINISCING — Boyd Robertson, a 1970 Poteau High School graduate, looks at a clipping from the season-opening preview story from 1969 Tuesday morning inside the Poteau Daily News office. Robertson completed his 28th and final season as the stage manager for Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully. PDN photo by David SeeleyHere is the clipping from the season-opening preview story from 1969 Tuesday morning inside the Poteau Daily News office. Robertson completed his 28th and final season as the stage manager for Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully. The PDN sports editor at the time, Amon McKay, who wrote the story Robertson is viewing. McKay's son, Mike, is an editor with the Los Angeles Times. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Tuesday, October 18, 2016

As the closing line to "The Wizard of Oz," says, "There's no place like home." Boyd Robertson, a 1970 Poteau High School graduate and football player for the Pirates, couldn't agree with that statement more. Robertson, who completed his 28th and final Major League Baseball season as Los Angeles Dodgers veteran announcer Vin Scully's state manager, has been in town this week on a transition break from baseball to basketball.

Category: