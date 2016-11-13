Sallisaw man drowns in LeFlore County over the weekend

A Sallisaw man drowned over the weekend in LeFlore County in the Short Mountain area.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the man as 21-year-old Jacob Lewis of Sallisaw. He drowned around 4:28 p.m. Saturday at a rock quarry in the Short Mountain area, OHP said.

According to the incident report, Lewis and another swimmer were swimming across the rock quarry when Lewis began to struggle and went under.

Trooper Jeremy Tolman of the Marine Enforcement Division of detachment of Troop W investigated the drowning with assistance from Trooper Kevin Antwine, also of the Marine Enforcement Division.

OHP listed other assisting parties as LeFlore County Sheriff's Office, Cowlington Fire Department and the LeFlore County Dive Team.