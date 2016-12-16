Santa to visit Donald W. Reynolds Community Center tonight [Friday]

Santa Claus will be at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center in Poteau starting at 6 p.m. today.

It is part the Hometown Christmas event, which started yesterday.

The event includes a show featuring The Cavanal Chorale, The Children's Treble Choir, PHS Victorian Singers, Brass Quartet, Flute Trio, Flute Choir, Flute Solo and more. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and those 12 and under are free.

Each child will be able to visit with Santa and receive a free stocking, hot chocolate and popcorn sponsored by the Poteau Chamber of Commerce.