Saturday Sports Events Rained Out [UPDATED]

Saturday events were canceled due to the day's threatening rainy forecast.

Baseball games canceled were Tushka at Wister and Whitesboro vs. Gore. Neither will be rescheduled. Also, the final day of the Atoka Wood Bat Tournament, featuring Heavener and Talihina, was rained out Saturday and likely won't be rescheduled.

The Poteau Pirates golf team was rained at the Class 4A State Preview on Saturday in Perkins. The event will not be rescheduled.