Saturday's EOSC High School Tournament Scores/All-Tournament Teams
Blue Bracket
Boys Championship
Buffalo Valley 45, Red Oak JV 40
Girls Championship
Smithville 53, Buffalo Valley 33
Gold Bracket
Boys Championship
Red Oak 64, Smithville 46
Girls Championship
Red Oak 45, Battiest 39
All-Tournament Teams
Blue Bracket Boys
Most Valuable Player — Jaden Jackson, Buffalo Valley
Landen Collins — Buffalo Valley
Cole Nix, Chance Noah — Red Oak JV
Talon Bohannon — Battiest
Jameson Henry — Gans
Blue Bracket Girls
Most Valuable Player — Makayla Miller, Smithville
Jadyn Miller, Emma Routh — Smithville
Morgan Wilcox — Buffalo Valley
Dacey Cloud — Cameron
Shadie Crase — Leflore
Gold Bracket Boys
Most Valuable Player — Grayson Nix, Red Oak
Brett Deatherage, Jacob Armstrong — Red Oak
Conager McBroom, Kolton McBroom — Smithville
Zach Clark — Stuart
Gold Bracket Girls
Most Valuable Player — Kayleigh Hunter, Red Oak
Carlie Powell — Red Oak
Alyssa Hardaway, Cierra Axton — Battiest
Faith Russell — Haileyville
McKinlee Howell — Stuart
