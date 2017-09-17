Saturday's Fast-Pitch Softball Scores
Sunday, September 17, 2017
Hall of Fame Frenzy at Oklahoma City
Howe 6, Leedey 5
Howe 5, Tushka 4
Pocola 20, Little Axe 6
Pocola 12, Leedey 1
Sequoyah-Tahlequah Tournament
Red Oak 3, Sequoyah-Tahlequah JV 2, Sequoyah-Tahlequah JV eliminated
Oktaha 12, Red Oak 2, Red Oak eliminated
Wright City Tournament
Wright City 5, Smithville 3, 8 inn., Smithville eliminated
Editor's Note: Neither Heavener or Wister participated in the Hall of Fame Frenzy
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
