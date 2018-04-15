Saturday's High School Baseball Scores
Sunday, April 15, 2018
Regular Season
Northwest Arkansas Home School 1, Arkoma 0, at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark.
Tournaments
Coal Mining Classic
At Hartshorne
Championship
Oktaha 11, Silo 3
3rd-Place Game
Poteau 10, Hartshorne 7
Consolation Championship
Ripley 11, Broken Bow 1
Consolation Semifinals
Ripley 9, Buffalo Valley 1
Broken Bow 10, Valliant 8
Sallisaw-Central Tiger Shootout
Championship Semifinals
Pocola 8, Keys (Park Hill) 6
Vian 17, Muldrow 2
Championship
Vian 15, Pocola 7
Inifinity Wood Bat Classic
At Coweta
Red Oak 9, Coweta 0
Coweta 7, Bristow 5
Championship
Red Oak 3, Tulsa NOAH 2
At Wagoner
Wagoner 18, Drumright 10
Wagoner vs. Tulsa NOAH (n)
Sallisaw 5, Drumright 3
